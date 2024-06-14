The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has announced that it will be conducting a re-examination for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2024 or NEET UG 2024 . According to the notification, NTA will be conducting the re-exam on June 23, 2024 for 1563 candidates who experienced time loss during the May 5 exam and were awarded compensatory marks.

The re-examination will be conducted on June 23 from 2.00 PM to 5.20 PM. The results for the re-exam will be released approximately by June 30. Separate admit cards for the affected candidates will be released in due course of time.

The NEET UG 2024 was conducted on May 5, 2024. The provisional answer keys were released on May 29 and objections were invited by the Agency till May 31, 2024. The final answer key and results were announced on June 4.

“Consequently, the decision has been taken by the NTA based on said recommendations as under: The re-examination will be conducted only for candidates who were awarded "compensatory marks" during the initial evaluation,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The conditions under which the re-exam will be conducted is as follows:

The Score Cards of all affected (1563) candidates issued on June 4, will stand cancelled and thus withdrawn. The affected 1563 candidates will be informed of their actual Scores (without compensation), through their registered email IDs. A re-examination will be conducted for the affected candidates (1563). The result of those affected candidates (1563) who do not wish to appear for the reexamination, will be declared based on their actual marks (without compensation) obtained in the examination conducted on May 5, 2024. The marks obtained by the candidates who will appear in the re-test will be considered and their marks based on examination on 05.05.2024 will be discarded.