The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has announced the results for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) 2024 today, June 18. Students who appeared for the exam can download their Score cards from the official website bie.ap.gov.in .

The AP Inter supplementary exams were conducted from May 24 to June 1, 2024. This year, a total of 5 lakh candidates were eligible to take the supplementary exams. Among these candidates, over 3 lakh candidates were in their 1st year (Class 11), while 1.37 lakhs were in their 2nd year (Class 12).

Steps to download AP Inter supply results

Visit the official website bie.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘IPASE results’ Click on the link to download results Key in your credentials and login Check and download a copy of your results Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AP Inter Supplementary results 2024.