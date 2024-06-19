SSB Odisha Junior Assistant answer key 2024 released; direct link here
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by June 21 upto 5.00 PM.
The State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha has released the provisional answer key for the post of Junior Assistant in Odisha University of Health Sciences, CHSE, Odisha & BSE, Odisha. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website ssbodisha.ac.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by June 21 upto 5.00 PM. The objections may be sent to the e-mail ID of State Selection Board: ssbdeptofhe@gmail.com. No objection in Physical mode will be accepted.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 108 Junior Assistant posts.
Steps to download Junior Assistant answer key 2024
Visit the official website ssbodisha.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the Junior Assistant answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Jr Assistant answer key 2024.
Selection Process
The selection will be based on Written Test and Computer Skill Test.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.