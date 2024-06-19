The State Selection Board ( SSB ) Odisha has released the provisional answer key for the post of Junior Assistant in Odisha University of Health Sciences, CHSE, Odisha & BSE, Odisha. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website ssbodisha.ac.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by June 21 upto 5.00 PM. The objections may be sent to the e-mail ID of State Selection Board: ssbdeptofhe@gmail.com. No objection in Physical mode will be accepted.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 108 Junior Assistant posts.

Steps to download Junior Assistant answer key 2024

Visit the official website ssbodisha.ac.in On the homepage, click on the Junior Assistant answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Jr Assistant answer key 2024.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on Written Test and Computer Skill Test.