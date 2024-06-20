The Joint Seat Allocation Authority ( JOSAA ) has released the round 1 seat allotment results. Applicants who have registered for admissions to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and other-GFTIs for the academic year 2024-25 can check and download the results from the official website josaa.nic.in .

“It is mandatory to pay the seat acceptance fee for those candidates, who got the seat in JoSAA 2024 Round 1. Failure to pay the seat acceptance fee by the deadline will lead to cancellation of the provisionally allotted seat and the candidate will not be considered for the seat allocation in the subsequent rounds,” reads the notification.

The JOSAA second seat allotment list will be published on June 27, and the third list on July 4. The fourth and fifth seat allotment list will be released on July 10 and July 17, respectively.

Steps to download JoSAA Counselling round 1 seat allotment result

Visit the official website josaa.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JoSAA Counselling round 1 seat allotment result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

