The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) will release the hall tickets for the Head Teacher and Head Master recruitment exam. Once released, candidates can download their admit cards from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The exam for Head Master and Head Teacher posts will be conducted on June 28 and June 29, respectively. The exam will be held from 12.00 PM to 2.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40247 Head Teacher posts and 6061 Head Master posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Head Teacher/ Head Master admit cards

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Head Master/ Head Teacher admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference