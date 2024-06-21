The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has announced the results of the HSLC Compartmental Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website at sebaonline.org.

The applicants are required to secure a total of 30% marks. The Assam HSLC Compartmental Exam 2024 was conducted from May 28 to June 3, 2024.

Steps to download HSLC Compartmental Exam result

Visit the official website site.sebaonline.org Click on the result — HSLC Examination Results 2024 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

