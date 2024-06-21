Assam HSLC Compartmental Exam results 2024 declared; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their results from the official website site.sebaonline.org.
The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has announced the results of the HSLC Compartmental Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website at sebaonline.org.
The applicants are required to secure a total of 30% marks. The Assam HSLC Compartmental Exam 2024 was conducted from May 28 to June 3, 2024.
Steps to download HSLC Compartmental Exam result
Visit the official website site.sebaonline.org
Click on the result — HSLC Examination Results 2024
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to HSLC exam result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.