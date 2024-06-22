Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has released the admit card for the BITSAT 2024 Session 2 examination . Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bitsadmission.com .

BITSAT 2024 session 2 will be conducted from June 24 to 28, reports ToI. The exam is being held for admissions to Integrated First Degree programmes of BITS Pilani at Pilani Campus, K. K. Birla Goa Campus, and Hyderabad Campus.

Steps to download BITSAT Session 2 admit card

Visit the official website bitsadmission.com On the homepage, click on the BITSAT 2024 Session 2admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

