BITSAT Session 2 admit card released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bitsadmission.com.
Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has released the admit card for the BITSAT 2024 Session 2 examination. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bitsadmission.com.
BITSAT 2024 session 2 will be conducted from June 24 to 28, reports ToI. The exam is being held for admissions to Integrated First Degree programmes of BITS Pilani at Pilani Campus, K. K. Birla Goa Campus, and Hyderabad Campus.
Steps to download BITSAT Session 2 admit card
Visit the official website bitsadmission.com
On the homepage, click on the BITSAT 2024 Session 2admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to BITSAT Session 2 admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.