NPCIL recruitment deadline tomorrow for 58 Assistant Grade I posts at npcilcareers.co.in
Tomorrow, June 25, is the last date to apply for recruitment to the Assistant Grade - I (HR/F&A/C&MM) posts at the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website npcilcareers.co.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 58 vacancies, of which 29 vacancies are for Assistant Grade-1 (HR) posts, 17 for Assistant Grade-1 (F&A) and 12 for Assistant Grade-1 (C&MM). Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale, age limit and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
A fee of Rs 100 is applicable to General (UR), EWS, and OBC category candidates (male). Female applicants, applicants belonging to the SC/ ST, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, Dependents of Defence Personnel Killed in Action (DODPKIA), and employees of NPCIL are exempted from payment of the fee.
Steps to apply for Assistant Grade-I posts 2024
Visit the official website npcilcareers.co.in
On the homepage, got to the ‘Careers’ tab
Click on the registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Assistant Grade-I posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.