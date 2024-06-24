Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board ( SLPRB ) will tomorrow, June 25, release the results for the various posts of Inspector, Head Constable, Sub-Inspector, and others. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website slprbassam.in .

The Oral Viva/ Interview was conducted in February 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 332 vacancies, of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Inspector (B), 60 for Sub-Inspector (B), 70 for Head Constable (B) and 200 for Constable (B).

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Constable, SI and other posts result

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on the Constable, SI, and other posts’ result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference