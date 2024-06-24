The Tripura Public Service Commission ( TPSC ) has announced the results of the Tripura Civil Service Gr-II and Tripura Police Service Gr-II. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in .

The shortlisted applicants will have to appear for the Interview/ Personality Test round scheduled to be held in the Commission’s Secretariat at Agartala on and from August 12th, 2024. The detailed programme of the Interview/ Personality Test will be uploaded in due course of time.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 40 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are in Tripura Civil Service and 10 in Tripura Police Service.

Steps to download TPSC TCS result 2024

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Result of Main Examination for recruitment to TCS,Gr-II & TPS,Gr-II(Advt. No.05/2022)” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection will be held in three successive stages namely — Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Personality Test. The Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Personality Test will carry 200 marks, 800 marks, and 100 marks respectively.