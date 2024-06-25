UPSC CAPF AC exam schedule 2024 out; to be held in August
Candidates can download the CAPF AC exam schedule from the official website upsc.gov.in.
The Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) has released the exam schedule of the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on August 4 in two shifts — Paper I from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and Paper II from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 506 vacancies, of which 186 vacancies are for BSF, 120 for CRPF, 100 for CISF, 58 for ITBP and 42 for SSB.
Steps to download UPSC CAPF AC 2024 exam schedule
Visit the official website upsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the UPSC CAPF AC 2024 exam schedule link
The exam schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CAPF AC 2024 exam schedule.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.