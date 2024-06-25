The Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) has released the exam schedule of the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on August 4 in two shifts — Paper I from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and Paper II from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 506 vacancies, of which 186 vacancies are for BSF, 120 for CRPF, 100 for CISF, 58 for ITBP and 42 for SSB.

Steps to download UPSC CAPF AC 2024 exam schedule

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the UPSC CAPF AC 2024 exam schedule link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CAPF AC 2024 exam schedule.