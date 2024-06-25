The Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan has released the admit cards for the Pre-D.El.Ed Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website predeledraj2024.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 30, 2024. The exam will be held from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM, reports ToI. The registration window was opened from May 11 to June 4, 2024.

Steps to download Pre-D.El.Ed Exam 2024 admit card

Visit the official website predeledraj2024.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link' Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Pre-D.El.Ed Exam 2024 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.