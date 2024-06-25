Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2024 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website predeledraj2024.in.
The Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan has released the admit cards for the Pre-D.El.Ed Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website predeledraj2024.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 30, 2024. The exam will be held from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM, reports ToI. The registration window was opened from May 11 to June 4, 2024.
Steps to download Pre-D.El.Ed Exam 2024 admit card
Visit the official website predeledraj2024.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card link'
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download Pre-D.El.Ed Exam 2024 admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.