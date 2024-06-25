The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam schedule for Hostel Superintendent, and Supervisor posts 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download the exam schedule from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the notification, the Supervisor (Women) 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 13 (10.00 AM to 1.00 PM), and the exam for Hostel Superintendent Gr. II (SJED) 2024 will be held on July 28 (10.00 AM to 12.00 noon). The Commission will release a separate notification for the Hostel Superintendent and supervisor admit cards.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 335 Hostel Superintendent Grade-II (SJED) 2024 posts and 209 Supervisor (Woman) 2024 posts.

Steps to download Hostel Superintendent, Supervisor exam dates

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the exam schedule for the posts of Hostel Superintendent, Supervisor 2024 The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Hostel Superintendent, Supervisor exam schedule 2024.