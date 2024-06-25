RSMSSB exam schedule 2024 out for Hostel Superintendent, Supervisor posts; check details here
Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam schedule for Hostel Superintendent, and Supervisor posts 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download the exam schedule from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
As per the notification, the Supervisor (Women) 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 13 (10.00 AM to 1.00 PM), and the exam for Hostel Superintendent Gr. II (SJED) 2024 will be held on July 28 (10.00 AM to 12.00 noon). The Commission will release a separate notification for the Hostel Superintendent and supervisor admit cards.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 335 Hostel Superintendent Grade-II (SJED) 2024 posts and 209 Supervisor (Woman) 2024 posts.
Steps to download Hostel Superintendent, Supervisor exam dates
Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the exam schedule for the posts of Hostel Superintendent, Supervisor 2024
The exam schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the exam schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Hostel Superintendent, Supervisor exam schedule 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.