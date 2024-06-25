The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Scientific Officer and Junior Scientific Officer posts under Advt. No. 26/2023. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website apsc.nic.in .

The APSC SO, JSO exam was conducted on June 23, 2024. The answer keys for both subjects have been uploaded to the Commission’s website. Candidates have also been given the opportunity to raise objections (if any) against the released answer key on or before June 28, 2024.

“The provisional Answer Keys of the above mentioned Examinations on the subjects (i) Explosives and General Studies and (ii) Questioned Documents and General Studies have been uploaded in APSC's website www.apsc.nic.in. Candidates are requested to visit the website and submit the correct answer as per his/her opinion along with supporting documents/papers etc. to substantiate the claim link provided in the official website on or before 28-06-2024,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download APSC SO/JSO answer key

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the notification to download SO/JSO answer key 2023 Click on the subject that you attempted Answer key will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the answer key Raise objections at the given link (if any)

Direct link to Explosives and General Studies answer key.

Direct link to Questioned Documents and General Studies answer key.

Direct link to raise objections (if any).