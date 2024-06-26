The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ .

The computer based test (CBT) will be conducted on June 29, 2024. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours.

“The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions. Admit Card will not be sent by post. Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made therein. Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of admission process,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2024 admit card

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ On the homepage, click on the AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AIEEA (PG) 2024 admit card.

Direct link to AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D)-2024 admit card.