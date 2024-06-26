The Institute of Company Secretaries of India ( ICSI ) has released the admit cards for the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) July 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.icsi.edu .

The exam is scheduled to be held on July 6, 2024.

“This has reference to your registration for appearing in the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 6th July 2024. You are requested to download your Admit Card alongwith instructions from the link: https://tinyurl.com/23sme9mm The same will be available for download from 26th June 2024 onwards by entering your CSEET Registration Number (i.e. Unique Id) and Date of Birth,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download ICSI CSEET July admit card 2024

Visit the official website icsi.edu Go to Latest@ICSI—Students Click on the CSEET July 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ICSI CSEET July admit card 2024.