The Institute of Company Secretaries of India ( ICSI ) has released the admit cards for the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) May 2024. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website www.icsi.edu .

The exam is scheduled to be held on May 4, 2024. Candidates who have passed or appearing in the Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination or equivalent and have applied for the exam are eligible to attempt the exam.

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards by entering their CSEET Registration Number (i.e. Unique Id) and Date of Birth.

Steps to download CSEET admit card

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu On the homepage, click on ‘What’s New’ Click on the notification for download CSEET admit card In the notification click on the link to download admit card Key in your registration number and date of birth Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CSEET admit card 2024.