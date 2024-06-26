The Joint Seat Allocation Authority ( JOSAA ) will tomorrow, June 26 release the round 2 seat allotment results. Once out, eligible applicants who have registered for admissions to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and other-GFTIs for the academic year 2024-25 can check and download the results from the official website josaa.nic.in .

The applicants will have to pay a seat acceptance fee. Failure to pay the seat acceptance fee by the deadline will lead to cancellation of the provisionally allotted seat and the candidate will not be considered for the seat allocation in the subsequent rounds.

As per the JoSAA schedule, the third and fourth lists will be released on July 4th and July 10th, respectively. The fifth seat allotment list will be released on July 17th.

Steps to download JoSAA Counselling round 2 seat allotment result

Visit the official website josaa.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JoSAA Counselling round 2 seat allotment result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference