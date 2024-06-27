The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the results of the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) Mains exam 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The Main exam was conducted on February 25, March 4 and June 9, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 8283 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India.

Steps to download Clerk Mains result 2024

Visit the SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on the Junior Associate Mains result link The result will be appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SBI Clerk Mains result 2024.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of on-line test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language.