Rajasthan PTET 2024 final answer key released; direct link here
Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ptetvmou2024.com.
Vardhaman Mahavir Open University, Kota has released the revised and final answer key of the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Entrance Test (PTET 2024). Candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website ptetvmou2024.com.
The exam was conducted on June 9, 2024.
The PTET exam is conducted for admissions to 2-year B.Ed courses for which candidates need to be graduates and 4-year BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed integrated courses for which candidates need to have cleared the Class 12th exam.
Steps to download Rajasthan PTET 2024 final answer key
Visit the official website ptetvmou2024.com
On the homepage, click on the PTET 2024 final answer key link
The answer keys will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to B.Ed 2-year course final answer key.
Direct link to B.Ed 4-year integrated course final answer key.
For more information candidates can visit the official website here.