Vardhaman Mahavir Open University, Kota has released the revised and final answer key of the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Entrance Test (PTET 2024). Candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website ptetvmou2024.com .

The exam was conducted on June 9, 2024.

The PTET exam is conducted for admissions to 2-year B.Ed courses for which candidates need to be graduates and 4-year BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed integrated courses for which candidates need to have cleared the Class 12th exam.

Steps to download Rajasthan PTET 2024 final answer key

Visit the official website ptetvmou2024.com On the homepage, click on the PTET 2024 final answer key link The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to B.Ed 2-year course final answer key.

Direct link to B.Ed 4-year integrated course final answer key.