The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the revised preliminary exam schedule for the post of Assistant Training Officer 2024 (ATO) 2024. As per the notification, the Preliminary exam will be held on July 14 through OMR mode from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon.

Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in from July 9 onwards. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 250 ATO posts.

Steps to download ATO Prelims admit card 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ATO 2024 Prelims admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference