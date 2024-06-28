IDBI Bank has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Specialist Officer – 2024-25 (Phase II). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.idbibank.in from July 1 to 15, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Vacancy Details

Finance & Accounts: 07

Audit-Information System: 03

Digital Banking & Emerging Payments (DB&EP): 02

Risk Management – Information Security Group (ISG): 09

Security: 02

Fraud Risk Management Group: 08

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates (Intimation Charges Only) is Rs 200 and for all other candidates is Rs 1000 (Application Fees + Intimation Charges). More details in the official notice.

Steps to apply for IDBI SO post 2024

Visit the official website www.idbibank.in Go to Careers > Current Openings > Recruitment of Specialist Officer – 2024-25 (Phase II) Click on application link and register yourself to proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form Take a printout for future reference