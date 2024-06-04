The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the final answer key of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2024 or NEET UG 2024 today, June 4. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ .

The NEET UG 2024 was conducted on May 5, 2024. The provisional answer keys were released on May 29 and objections were invited by the Agency till May 31, 2024. The valid objections have been taken into consideration for preparation of the final answer key. No further objections will be entertained against the final released key. The NEET UG 2024 results are expected to be released next.

Steps to download NEET UG answer key 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the NEET UG 2024 final answer key link The final answer key for NEET UG 2024 will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the answer key Take a printout for future reference