The Border Security Force ( BSF ) will conclude the online registration process for the Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer/Combatant Stenographer) & Head Constable (Ministerial/Combatant Ministerial) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Warrant Officer (Personal Assistant) & Havildar (Clerk) in Assam Rifle Examination -2024 in one week. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in till July 8, 2024 (upto 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1526 posts out of which 1283 vacancies have been notified for Head Constable (Ministerial) posts and 243 vacancies have been announced for ASI (Stenographer) posts.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as examination fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. All candidates (including exempted candidates) are required to pay the applicable service charges.

Steps to apply for BSF ASI, HC posts 2024

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in Click on “Apply Here” against Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer/Combatant Stenographer) & Head Constable (Ministerial/Combatant Ministerial) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Warrant Officer (Personal Assistant) & Havildar (Clerk) in Assam Rifle Examination -2024 Fill up the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for ASI, Head Constable posts 2024.