Today, July 2, is the last date to apply for the posts of Management Trainees for various units/ offices of National Fertilizer Limited (NFL). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website nationalfertilizers.com . The edit window will open on July 4 and close on 5, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 164 Management Trainees posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General, OBC, EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 700, whereas SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ExSM/ Departmental category candidates are exempted from fee payment.

Steps to apply for NFL MT posts 2024

Visit the official website www.nationalfertilizers.com On the homepage, go to the Careers — Recruitment in NFL Click on Management Trainee 2024 recruitment link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NFL MT posts 2024.