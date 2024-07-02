NFL Management Trainees registration deadline today for 164 posts; apply now
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website nationalfertilizers.com.
Today, July 2, is the last date to apply for the posts of Management Trainees for various units/ offices of National Fertilizer Limited (NFL). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website nationalfertilizers.com. The edit window will open on July 4 and close on 5, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 164 Management Trainees posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from General, OBC, EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 700, whereas SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ExSM/ Departmental category candidates are exempted from fee payment.
Steps to apply for NFL MT posts 2024
Visit the official website www.nationalfertilizers.com
On the homepage, go to the Careers — Recruitment in NFL
Click on Management Trainee 2024 recruitment link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for NFL MT posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.