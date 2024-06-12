NFL recruitment 2024: Apply for 164 Management Trainees posts at nationalfertilizers.com
Candidates can apply for the posts at nationalfertilizers.com till July 2, 2024.
National Fertilizer Limited (NFL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Management Trainees for various units/ offices of NFL. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at nationalfertilizers.com till July 2, 2024. The edit window will open on July 4 and close on 5, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 164 Management Trainees posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from General, OBC, EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 700, whereas SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ExSM/ Departmental category candidates are exempted from fee payment.
Steps to apply for NFL MT posts 2024
- Visit the official website www.nationalfertilizers.com
- On the homepage, go to the Careers — Recruitment in NFL
- Click on Management Trainee 2024 recruitment link
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for NFL MT posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.