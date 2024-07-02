The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the revised exam schedule of the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Main Examination 2023. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 20 and 21 at Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, and Udaipur district headquarters.

The exams for the Archives Department Recruitment 2024 will be conducted from August 3 to 5, 2024.

The RAS/RTS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 905 vacancies, of which, 424 vacancies are for State Services and 481 for Subordinate Services. The RPSC RAS Preliminary exam was conducted on October 1, 2023, and the results were announced on October 23, 2023.

Steps to download RAS Mains 2023 exam schedule

Direct link to RPSC RAS Mains 2024 and other posts exam schedule.