The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) has released the admit cards for the West Bengal University of Technology Post Graduate Entrance Examination (WB PGET) 2024 today, July 3. Registered candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website pget.examflix.in.

The WB PGET is scheduled to be conducted on July 6.

“The mock test link is also activated on the official website. Candidates will be able to access the mock test link till July 5, 6 pm. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in online mode. There will be a total of 50 objective questions. The duration of the WB PGET exam is 90 minutes. Candidates will get 1 mark for each correct answer and there will be no negative marking for incorrect answer,” reports Indian Express.

Steps to download WB PGET admit card

Visit the official website pget.examflix.in On the homepage, click on ‘Login’ Key in your registration details and login to proceed The WB PGET 2024 admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download WB PGET 2024 admit card.