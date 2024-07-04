The Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO ) Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has released the Stage II admit cards of the Combined Administrative Service Examination (CASE) today, July 4. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website csir.res.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 444 vacancies out of which 76 vacancies are for the post of Section Officer (SO) and 368 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Section Officer. The CASE Stage II exams are scheduled to be held on July 7, 2024. The CSIR CASE exam 2023 was conducted from February 5 to 20, 2024.

“The Admit Cards of examination for the above-mentioned posts is being made available on the CSIR Website i.e. https://www.csir.res.in/case-career-opportunities/recruitment and online exam portal https://csir.cbtexamportal.in/ w.e.f. 04th July, 2024 (10.00 AM),” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

List of provisional selection list for Stage II exams.

Steps to download Stage II 2024 admit card

Visit the official website csir.cbtexamportal.in Go to the link ‘Download Admit Card For Stage II’ Key in your registration details and login The Stage II admit card will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CSIR CASE admit card.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Stage I and Stage II exams followed by a document verification process.