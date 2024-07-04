The Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala has released the provisional answer key for the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test 2024 ( KTET 2024 ). Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by July 10 upto 5.00 PM.

The exams were conducted on June 22 and 23. KTET 2024 is being conducted to assess the quality of teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School Classes in Kerala.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download KTET April 2024 answer key

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in Click on the KTET April 2024 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Category 1 answer key.

Direct link to Category 2 answer key.

Direct link to Category 3 answer key.

Direct link to Category 4 answer key.

Direct link to KTET 2024 objection format.