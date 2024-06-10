The Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala has released the admit cards for the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test 2024 (KTET 2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in .

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on June 22 and 23 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM. Earlier , the admit card was scheduled to be released on June 3. KTET 2024 is being conducted to assess the quality of teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School Classes in Kerala.

Steps to download KTET admit card April 2024

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in Click on the KTET April 2024 admit card download link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to KTET April admit card 2024.