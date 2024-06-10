KTET 2024 admit card released; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.
The Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala has released the admit cards for the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test 2024 (KTET 2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.
The exams are scheduled to be conducted on June 22 and 23 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM. Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to be released on June 3. KTET 2024 is being conducted to assess the quality of teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School Classes in Kerala.
Steps to download KTET admit card April 2024
Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in
Click on the KTET April 2024 admit card download link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to KTET April admit card 2024.
