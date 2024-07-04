CRPF Constable PET/PST admit card released; download link here
Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website rect.crpf.gov.in.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit cards for the PET/PST/Trade tests for the post of Constable (Tradesman/Technical/Pioneer/Min.). Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website rect.crpf.gov.in.
The Computer Based Test (CBT) of Constable (Technical/Tradesmen), Pioneer and Constable (Ministerial) was held from July 1 to 12, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9212 posts, of which 9105 vacancies are for male candidates and 107 posts are for Female candidates. The Constable PET/PST/Trade test is scheduled to be conducted on July 7, 2024.
“The updated admit cards are made available for downloading on official website of CRPF (i.e. "https://rect.crpf.gov.in") and candidates are advised to visit above website and download fresh Admit Card,” reads the official notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download CRPF admit card
- Visit the official website rect.crpf.gov.in
- On the homepage, click 'Link to Download E-admit cards for shortlisted candidates for the post of Constable'
- Key in your registration details and login to proceed
- CRPF Constable 2023 admit card will appear on screen
- Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download CRPF Constable PET/PST admit card 2023.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of CBT, PST/PET, Trade Test, Documents verification and Medical Examination (DME/RME).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.