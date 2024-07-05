Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the admit card for the Combined Medical Services Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The CMS exam 2024 will be conducted on July 14 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.30 and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The UPSC CMS exam 2024 is being held to recruit 827 medical officers in different government departments.

Steps to download CMS admit card 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CMS admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CMS admit card 2024.

Selection scheme

The UPSC CMS 2024 exam will consist of two phases: i) Written exam (500 marks) in two Papers, each Paper carrying a maximum of 250 marks. Each Paper will be two hours in duration. ii) Personality Test (100 Marks) of the candidates who qualify on the results of the written examination.