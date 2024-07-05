The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission ( JSSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Jharkhand Primary School Trained Assistant Acharya Combined Competitive Examination (JPSCTAACCE) 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website jssc.nic.in .

Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by July 8, 2024. The exams were conducted from June 12 to 22. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26001 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JPSCTAACCE answer key 2024

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JPSCTAACCE answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JPSCTAACCE answer key 2024.