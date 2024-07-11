The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) has declared the results for the CA Intermediate, Final exams May session 2024 today, July 11. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website icai.nic.in .

The CA Intermediate course exam for Group 1 was conducted on May 3, 5 and 9, and Group II was conducted on May 11, 15 and 17, 2024. The CA Final course examination for Group 1 was held on May 2, 4 and 8, 2024, and Group II on May 10, 14 and 16, 2024. The International Taxation -Assessment Test was held on May 14 and 16, 2024.

Steps to download CA Inter, Final results

Visit the official website icai.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Important Announcements’ Go to the link, Results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations declared Now click on CA Final or Ca Inter results link Key in your registration details and login Download a copy and take a printout of your results

Direct link to download CA Final results 2024.

Direct link to download CA Inter results 2024.

Direct link to download CA Inter results - UNITS 2024.