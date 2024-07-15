JEECUP Counselling 2024: Round 1 seat allotment result expected today, check details here
Candidates can download the seat allotment result from the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is likely to release the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2024 (UPJEE 2024) round 1 seat allotment result today, July 15. Once out, candidates can check and download the seat allotment result from the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Candidates can pay the seat acceptance cum counselling fee from July 16 to 19, 2024. Seat withdrawal against round 1 can be done on July 21. The round 2 and round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on July 25 and August 5, respectively.
The classes for session 2024-25 will commence on August 21, 2024.
Direct link to JEECUP Counselling 2024 schedule.
UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.
Steps to download JEECUP 2024 round 1 seat allotment result
- Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the JEECUP 2024 round 1 seat allotment result link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the seat allotment result
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.