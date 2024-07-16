The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2024 re-test for the affected students. Affected candidates can download their admit cards from the official website https:// exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ .

According to the notification, the CUET UG re-test is scheduled to be conducted on July 19, 2024. The CUET UG 2024 exam was conducted in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen and Paper) Mode on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 at various examination centers located in 379 cities including 26 cities outside India, for about 13.48 lakh candidates.

“The grievances received from candidates up to 30 June 2024, regarding the CUET (UG) – 2024 examination, as well as the complaints sent to rescuetug@nta.ac.in between 07 July and 09 July 2024 (before 05:00 P.M.), have been reviewed. Based on these grievances, a re-examination will be conducted for those affected candidates on 19 July 2024 (28 आषाढ़ 1946), Friday, in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CUET UG admit card 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ Once live, click on the CUET UG 2024 Admit card download link Key in your registration details and login to proceed Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CUET UG admit card 2024.