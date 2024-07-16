The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the hall ticket for the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer (Advt. No. 16 of 2023-24). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 21 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.00 noon and 1.30 PM to 4.00 PM. The exam will be held at Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir, Tulasipur, Cuttack.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 62 vacancies, of which 21 vacancies are reserved for female candidates.

Steps to download AFO admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AFO admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AFO admit card 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination and interview (viva voce test). The exam shall be held at Cuttack. It may also be held at Bhubaneshwar/ Balasore/ Berhampur/ Sambalpur depending on the number of candidates from the respective zones.