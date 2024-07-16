The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment of persons on contract basis across various disciplines this week. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.nmdc.co.in till July 18, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 vacancies on contract basis across various disciplines. The period of contract will initially be a maximum of 3 years. The initial agreed period may be extended upto 1 year based on performance or depending upon requirements.

Candidates can check the post-wise eligibility, vacancy details, selection process, salary, reservations/relaxations and other details in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the NMDC notification.

Steps to apply for NMDC recruitment

Visit the official website www.nmdc.co.in On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ Now go to the application link under ‘Employment Notification No 03/2024’ Register yourself on the candidate profile and proceed Fill out the form, upload the documents and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NMDC recruitment 2024.