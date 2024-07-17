The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Medical Officer (Dental) post in the Department of Health and Family Welfare. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by July 19. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on July 13, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies.

“The candidate challenging the provisional answer Key(s) shall have to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹ 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only) per question subject to maximum of ₹500/- (Rupees Five Hundred only) in online mode only for which the link will appear before final submission of objection(s). No other mode of filing objections and depositing fee shall be entertained. Objection without depositing the requisite fee shall not be considered/ entertained,” reads the notification.

Steps to download MO answer key 2024

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the MO answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to MO answer key 2024.