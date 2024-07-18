IAF Agniveervayu 01/2025 admit card released for Phase II testing; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
The Indian Air Force has released admit card for the first batch of Phase II testing for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
“ADMIT CARDS FOR FIRST BATCH OF PHASE-II TESTING FOR AGNIVEERVAYU INTAKE 01/2025 IS AVAILABLE IN CANDIDATES’ LOGIN ID. ADMIT CARDS FOR SECOND BATCH WILL BE ISSUED ON 29 JULY 2024 AT 1100H. FOR LOGIN [CLICK HERE],” reads the notification.
Steps to download Agniveervayu 01/2025 admit card
Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in
On the homepage, click on the Agniveervayu 01/2025 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Agniveervayu 01/2025 admit card.
Selection Process
The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu selection process will consist of 3 phases: Phase 1 online exam, Phase 2 online exam, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Adaptability Test 1 & 2, and Phase 3 Medical Exam. A list of candidates finally called for enrolment in AGNIVEERVAYU INTAKE 01/2025 will be published in November.
