The National Bank for Financing, Infrastructure and Development ( NaBFID ) is currently accepting the online application process for recruitment to Officer posts (Analyst Grade) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nabfid.org till July 30, 2024.

According to the notification, the exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in August 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 Analyst Grade - Officer posts at NaBFID on Full Term Basis.



Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should have attained the minimum age of 21 years and not crossed the maximum age of 32 years as on June 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: Post-graduate degree in relevant discipline. More details in the notification.

Candidates can check post-wise educational requirements, pay scale, essential qualifications, reservations/relaxations and other details in the notification linked below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

General/ EWS/ OBC candidates are required to apply an application fee of Rs 800 + applicable taxes/intimation charges; whereas SC/ST/PwBD candidates are required to pay Rs 100 + applicable taxes/intimation charges.

Steps to apply for NaBFID recruitment

Visit the official website nabfid.org On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ tab Click on the application link for ‘RECRUITMENT OF OFFICERS (ANALYST GRADE) IN NaBFID ON FULL TERM (REGULAR BASIS)’ Register yourself on the ibps portal and login Fill out the form, upload documents and submit the completed form Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NaBFID Officer recruitment.