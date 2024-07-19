TPSC JE Mains admit card 2024 released; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.
Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the admit card of the Main Examination for Junior Engineer, TES Gr.-V(A) & TES V(B) (Advt. No.09/2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.
The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 25, 2024.
Here’s the JE Mains exam schedule 2024.
Here’s the official notification.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 608 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Group B and Group C) in the Public Works Department under Advt No. 09/2023, out of which 400 vacancies are for male candidates and 208 vacancies are for female candidates.
Steps to download JE Mains admit card 2024
Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the E-Admit Card link
Click on the Junior Engineer admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to JE Mains 2024 admit card.
Selection Process
The candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in (i) Preliminary Examination (MCQ) type carrying 100 marks (ii) Main Examination (Written) type carrying 500 marks (iii) Interview-cum-Personality Test carrying 50 marks.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.