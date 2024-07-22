The Chandigarh Police has released the released the final merit list/result and document verification schedule for the Constable Executive (IT) posts. Eligible candidates can download the result and DV schedule from the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 144 posts of Constable (Executive)(IT), under domain specialization “IT Support”, of Group “C” in the pay scale of Central Pay Level-3 as per 7th CPC. The Chandigarh Police written exam was conducted on March 3 and the PMT/PET test was conducted on July 5th and 6th.

The Document Verification and Medical Examination for selected candidates is being held at Police Headquarter, Sector 9, Chandigarh from July 21 to 25, 2024

Visit the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitments’ tab Now click on Constable Recruitment 2024 > Recruitment of Constables (Executive) (IT) Click on the link to download the result and login to view the score card Check and download a copy of the result Take a printout for future reference

