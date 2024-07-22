Tripura Public Service Commission ( TPSC ) has announced the results of the Veterinary Officer 2023 posts. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview/ personality test round scheduled to be held in the Commission’s Secretariat at Agartala on and from September 9, 2024. The detailed PT/ Interview schedule will be released in due course of time.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 67 Veterinary Officer posts in the Tripura Government.

Steps to download VO result 2024

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on the VO result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

