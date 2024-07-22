TPSC VO result 2024 declared; interview to be held in September
Candidates can download their results from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.
Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has announced the results of the Veterinary Officer 2023 posts. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.
The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview/ personality test round scheduled to be held in the Commission’s Secretariat at Agartala on and from September 9, 2024. The detailed PT/ Interview schedule will be released in due course of time.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 67 Veterinary Officer posts in the Tripura Government.
Steps to download VO result 2024
Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the VO result 2024 link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to VO result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.