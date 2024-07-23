The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024 (PCS 2024). Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website psc.uk.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, from July 24 to 30. A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on July 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 posts through the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Upper PCS 2024 answer key

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in On the homepage, click on the Upper PCS 2024 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to General Studies answer key.

Direct link to General Aptitude Test answer key.