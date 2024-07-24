Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) has released the Police Proficiency Test schedule for the MP Police Constable recruitment test 2023 today, July 24. Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website esb.mp.gov.in from September onwards.

According to the notification, the MP Police Proficiency Test 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from September 23 to November 9 in 10 cities — Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Gwalior, Sagar, Rewa, Balaghat, Morena and Ratlam.

The exam was conducted on August 12, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 7000+ vacancies.

Steps to download MP Police Constable PPT Schedule

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the MP Police Constable PPT notification link The PPT schedule for MP Police Constable 2023 recruitment will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the schedule Take a printout for future reference

