The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has declared the results of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2024 . Candidates can check and download their results from the official website https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ .

The exam was conducted for approximately 14,99,790 unique registered candidates in 379 cities in India and 26 cities outside the country. The CUET (UG) is being conducted for students seeking admission to any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other organizations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the country.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CUET UG result 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ On the homepage, click on the CUET UG result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CUET UG result 2024.