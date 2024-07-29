CUET UG result 2024 announced; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2024. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.
The exam was conducted for approximately 14,99,790 unique registered candidates in 379 cities in India and 26 cities outside the country. The CUET (UG) is being conducted for students seeking admission to any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other organizations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the country.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download CUET UG result 2024
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/
On the homepage, click on the CUET UG result 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CUET UG result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.