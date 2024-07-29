The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit card for the OMR based Common Entrance Test ANM(R) & GNM-2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/anm-gnm/.

The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on August 4 from 12.00 noon to 1.30 PM. The exam is being conducted for admissions in various Colleges/ Institutes in the State of West Bengal into two (2) years’ Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) course and three (3) years’ General Nursing & Midwifery course for the academic session 2024-25.

Steps to download ANM/ GNM admit card 2024

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/anm-gnm/ On the homepage, click on the ANM/ GNM admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Download GNM/ ANM admit card 2024.

