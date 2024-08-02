The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the provisional answer key for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) examination 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by August 3, 2024. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on June 29 for 46,452 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of Subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The Key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 03.08.2024 (11:50pm),” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download AIEEA PG, AICE PhD answer key

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ On the homepage, click on the AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2024 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AIEEA PG answer key 2024.

Direct link to AICE PhD answer key 2024.